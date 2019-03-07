It’s “Read Across America” Week at Seth Johnson Elementary

by Samantha Williams

Schools across the country have been honoring Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and Seth Johnson Elementary School in Montgomery is celebrating this week.

Alabama News Network’s Anchor Samantha Williams got the opportunity to read to Mrs. Pitt’s Kindergarten class. She read “The Pigeon Needs a Bath,” accompanied with Librarian Mrs. Davidson– Of course, wearing the “Cat in the Hat” hat.

Read Across America began in 1998 to help motivate children to learn to love reading.