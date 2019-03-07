Mainly Dry Through Friday; Weekend Storms

by Ben Lang

It’s another sunny day in central and south Alabama. High temperatures range from the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds are moving in to west Alabama, and they’ll likely overspread the area by tonight. That keeps our temperatures more mild, with lows in the mid 40s. We’ll experience a nice warm-up on Friday, with highs in the low 70s. The sky likely remains mostly cloudy through the day, with a few spotty showers at times. Friday night remains mild with lows in the 50s to near 60°.

Rain and storms arrive this weekend. Some storms could be strong and/or severe. The storm prediction center places much of our area in a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. The main time-frame for our severe weather threat is Saturday night and possibly through Sunday. The front the produces the weekend storminess slows down and eventually stalls in our area. That means we could be dealing with more potentially strong storms Sunday. Showers could also linger into early next week thanks to the washed-out front.

Another storm system rolls our way next Thursday, leading to more rain and storms.