Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Gason’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Gason’s 1st grade class at Dalraida Elementary School.

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Governor Tours Tornado Devastation in Lee County
Two Marengo Co. Women Speak Out About Bullying
Drone Search & Rescue in Alabama
Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed with Stage 4 P...