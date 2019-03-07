Sen. Doug Jones Tours Tornado Damage, Thanks President Trump

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) took time this morning to see first-hand the damage from Sunday’s tornado that hit the Beauregard community in Lee County. He also took time to thank President Trump for his efforts to help in the recovery.

The tornado was rated as an EF-4. It killed 23 people when it struck Sunday afternoon. Four people remain in the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

Jones said at a news conference in Beauregard that he wants to thank President Trump for declaring a federal emergency in Alabama.

“I want to thank him in advance for coming to Alabama and for this emergency declaration,” Jones said.

The President plans to tour the damage on Friday.

Meanwhile, officials say volunteers are pouring in to help clear debris from roads as survivors who lost homes search for any belongings they can salvage. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said authorities are on the lookout for looters, but few have been reported.

Funerals are scheduled to begin today. Coroner Bill Harris says he’s confident donations will pay for them.

