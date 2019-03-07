Warming But More Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

The cold snap is over and now we head into a warming trend just in time for the weekend. High pressure slides east and allows southerly breezes to bring in the warmer air. Temps will climb into the 70s for highs and lows only fall into the 50s/60s through the weekend into next week. Along with the warmth comes an increase in moisture and this leads to rain activity. We will keep it dry through late Saturday morning but we expect showers and t-storms move into the area later that afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially over over north and western most counties. The storms weaken overnight and the severe threat decreases. A frontal boundary will hang up over the area so we keep the chance for rain well into Sunday. There could even be a few strong storms Sunday so that could have an impact on some of your outdoor plans Sunday afternoon. Some rain could linger over into Monday but it’s looking dry for Tuesday. The weather pattern becomes active again late Wednesday and we’re watching more rain and storms work through the area Thursday into Friday.