by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: The warming trend begins today as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 60s with more sun than clouds. Clouds increase tonight and Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with a passing shower possible as our moisture levels increase. The high tomorrow will be in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND STORM THREAT: A dynamic storm system will form over the middle of the nation on Saturday and will bring the threat for strong to severe storms. The SPC has defined a large severe weather threat area for Saturday and Saturday night across the Lower Mississippi Valley and into Alabama. Much of Alabama is highlighted in a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms, while a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) covers pretty much the rest of the state. With this particular set-up, it still looks likes all modes of severe weather, including large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible within the risk area.

Latest model trends are a bit faster with the storms moving into the state and the main window for the threat of strong to severe storms to impact Alabama would come from 2-3PM Saturday afternoon, lasting through the evening and into the overnight hours, before the threat winds down early Sunday morning around 6AM. Still a lot to watch in the coming days and we will be able to be much more specific about the threat and timing as we get closer to the weekend. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are expected, probably not enough for major flash flooding issues.

Ahead of the storms, our Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible during the day, but the main storm threat will come later in the day. As the front pushes through the state early Sunday, we should see the rain and storm threat come to an end early in the day, with expected afternoon clearing. Highs Sunday will also be mild and in the 70s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Expect mild weather and the threat for showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s, but it looks like more active weather returns with a chance of more thunderstorms Wednesday, Wednesday night, and into Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ryan