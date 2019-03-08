Community Foundation of East Alabama Says Thanks for Tornado Donations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network took part in a telethon this week to raise money for tornado relief. The Alabama Broadcasters Association asked all TV and radio stations statewide to do something to help.

Alabama News Network chose the Community Foundation of East Alabama as the non-profit that we wanted to help most. That’s because all of the money raised would stay in Lee County and all of it would go directly to the people who need it most.

Our efforts have raised more than $13,000 so far. We want to say thank you to all who’ve donated, and today on Alabama News Network at 5, 5:30 and 6, we were joined by the Community Foundation of East Alabama, who also wanted to take time to say thank you.

Click here to donate to the Community Foundation of East Alabama’s Lee County Tornado Relief Fund.

From here, your donations will go to both immediate needs and long-term relief. With a storm as devastating as Sunday’s EF-4 tornado, the recovery will take months. Thanks to you, some of the suffering will be much less.