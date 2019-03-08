Full Alabama House Considers The Gas Tax Hike

Gas tax increase sponsor Rep. Bill Poole (R) told the full house today about the same as what he told a House Committee yesterday…that the 10 cent a gallon increase over several years is critical to the state’s future.
Legislative leaders told the membership it may be a long meeting day, and to consider where they will stay overnight if the meeting continues though nightfall.
Early in the hearing some amendments were offered to HB1, the bill increasing oversight of the Department of Transportation, to make sure the new tax revenue is spent only as intended.There are three bills in the gas tax package. HB2 actually increases the tax.
Watch for a vote on the legislation later today. If it passes, it will go to the State Senate next week. The regular session is expected to resume no later than March 19th.
The tax increase would go into effect in phases over three years.