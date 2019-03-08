President Trump Arrives at Ft. Benning to Tour Lee County Tornado Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was Live on CBS 8 and ABC 32 this morning as President and Mrs. Trump arrived at Ft. Benning, Georgia, to tour tornado damage in Lee County. They arrived shortly after 10:30AM CST.

Few details have been released about the President’s visit, which is customary for security reasons. He has Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama), Congressman Mike Rogers (R-3rd District) and other dignitaries with him for the visit. They were with him at Ft. Benning. Gov. Kay Ivey and others met him in Auburn when he arrived aboard the Marine One helicopter to take a motorcade to the damage.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more Live coverage on CBS 8 and ABC 32 throughout the day and evening.