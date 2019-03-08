President Trump Becomes “Comforter In Chief” in Lee County Tornado Tour

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump took time to remember the 23 people who died in Sunday’s EF-4 tornado, which hit the Lee County community of Beauregard. He toured the hardest-hit areas with First Lady Melania Trump.

The most moving moment came when President and Mrs. Trump stopped at a display of crosses that were put up in memory of the victims. They walked solemnly past each of them.

The Trumps met with tornado survivors as they toured the destruction with Gov. Kay Ivey and other elected leaders. Both U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) and Congressman Mike Rogers (R-3rd District) came to Lee County with the President, as well as Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

During the visit, President Trump signed Bibles at Providence Baptist Church. Volunteer Emily Pike says the president and first lady signed a small Bible owned by her 10-year-old daughter, Meredith Pike.

Pike said, “She just reached out there and said, ‘Mr. President, would you sign this?'”

Trump used a felt pen to scratch out his signature on the cover of the girl’s Bible, which is decorated with pink camouflage, and first lady Melania Trump then added her signature.

Pike says the Trumps also signed a Bible for one of Meredith’s friends.

President Trump flew aboard Air Force One to Ft. Benning, Georgia, before taking a Marine One helicopter to Auburn. He rode in a motorcade from Auburn to Beauregard.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)