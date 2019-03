Runners Gear up for the Montgomery Half Marathon

by Jerome Jones

Registration is today for the Montgomery Half Marathon. The race begins at 7AM at Biscuits Stadium. There will be no race-day registration so for those interested in running or walking tomorrow, you must get to the stadium by 8pm today to register.

Registered runners received a goody bag full of cool gear commemorating the event such as stainless steel cups and t-shirts. For more information on the 10th Annual Montgomery Half Marathon click here.