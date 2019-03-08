Sun/Cloud Mix Friday; Storms Late Saturday

by Ben Lang

It feels more like spring today with temperatures warming back into the 70s. The sky remains mostly cloudy through this afternoon, but we will see breaks of sunshine at times. High temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. This evening looks mild and dry. Temperatures stay in the 60s through 10PM. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Much of Saturday looks fine. We’re unlikely to see much (if any) rain through the afternoon. Highs temperatures surge into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s. Storms may not arrive in our area until after midnight. The SPC just removed all of our viewing area from any risk for severe storms. We could still see gusty winds as a line of storms moves through overnight. The storms reach south Alabama on Sunday morning.

A cold front clears roughly half the area by Sunday morning. Areas south of the front could see storms redevelop by the afternoon. The storm prediction center places a marginal risk for severe weather across southeast Alabama Sunday. The main threat looks like straight line winds above 60 mph in any stronger storms. Sunday afternoon highs warm into the mid 70s. Sunday night lows fall into the 50s.

Expect some lingering showers early next week. This weekend’s front stalls and washes out just to the south, keeping at least small chances for rain going Monday and Tuesday. Looks like more rain and storms arrive late next week as the next storm system nears the area.