Tour of Homes Preparations Underway in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Preparation is underway for the 2019 Tour of Homes in Wilcox County.

The Wilcox Historical Society is hosting the tour as part of the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration.

Organizers say this year’s Tour of Homes features eleven historical sites around the city of Camden.

Tour coordinator Elizabeth Reaves says eight of the sites on the tour are homes.

“One of the big attractions is Riverbend and the Cappell House, as well as Old St. Mary’s Church which was recently turned back into a home. The people in town have never been inside the houses. They hear about them and it’s a chance for them to go in and get a one on one tour of the houses and get to see everything they’ve heard about,” she said.

Organizers say they use the event to showcase and preserve historic sites all over the county.

For more information about the tour call (334) 882-1538.