Warmer Today, Weekend Storm Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

The warming trend continues today as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower and mid 70s across South/Central Alabama. Today will feature more clouds than sun and a passing shower is possible as our moisture levels increase, but most locations will be staying dry.

WEEKEND STORMS: First, our Saturday will be a warm and breezy day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s, and though a few showers are possible early in the day, the main storm threat arrives later into the afternoon and overnight for South/Central Alabama. During the day tomorrow, a dynamic storm system will develop over the middle of the nation and will bring the threat for strong to severe storms. For Alabama, the SPC has defined the standard “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe storms north and west of a line from Demopolis to Calera to Anniston. A “marginal risk” (level 1/5) extends as far south as Jackson to Greenville to Tallassee to Wedowee.

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are possible, especially along and north of I-59 over North and West Alabama, where the better dynamics will be located.

Model trends shows the threat of severe storms starting to impact North and West Alabama as early as 12:00 noon Saturday; with the storm threat expanding to the south and east as we head towards Saturday night. Storms should begin to weaken slowly after midnight, so for now the main window for storms to impact Alabama will run from 12:00 noon Saturday to 3AM Sunday.

The front pushes down into South Alabama and stalls early Sunday and there will continue to be a storm threat Sunday for portions of South Alabama. In fact, the SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms for the southern half of Alabama Sunday, with the main threat coming from damaging wind gusts and hail, but a brief tornado is certainly possible as well.

Over the weekend, rain amounts of 1-2 inches are expected, so probably not enough for major flash flooding issues.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as the front moves back north as a warm front. Then, after a mild and dry day Tuesday, showers and strong storms return Wednesday and Wednesday night and the threat for rain and storms looks to continue through Thursday and into Friday as a very active weather pattern persist across the state.

Stay weather aware!

Ryan