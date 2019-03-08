Weekend Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our weekend will be warm but stormy at times. It all takes place ahead of a frontal boundary slowly moving toward the southeast. Rain and storms develop ahead of this boundary Saturday and advance south and eastward. The greater risk for severe storms will be north and west of us Saturday night. There will be some storms entering our northwestern counties late into the overnight hours. This will still be watched for any threats. The frontal boundary will eventually move over the area and hang up. This keeps our area in the risk area for storms Sunday. We will have rain and storms work through the region. A few of these storms could be strong and maybe even severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. The front heads south and out of here as we go into Monday. Our weather settles down and remains warm through midweek. The next round of rain and storms slides into the area Thursday and lingers into Friday. Looks like a very active weather pattern remaining into mid March.