Alabama Teen Killed in Gun Accident in Georgia

by Tim Lennox



DALLAS, Ga. (AP) – An Alabama teenager has died in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting at a home in Paulding County, Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the boy, believed to be 15 years old, was shot by a 14-year-old friend.

Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding Sheriff’s Office said late Friday that the names of the two teenagers were not released.

Henson says the teenager who died lived in Alabama. A hometown was not released.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m.

So far, no charges have been filed in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

