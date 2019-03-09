Keep The Umbrella Nearby!

by Matt Breland

Warm and humid conditions will stick around for this Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures can be expected to stay in the mid 70s with a mix of cloudy/sunny skies for the rest of the day. Overnight a few showers will be possible that will linger into Sunday morning, which will be when may see a few thunderstorms that could last until a little past noon. So mostly cloudy and rainy conditions are likely on Sunday.

Cloudy skies will follow into the night time hours with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s.

For the upcoming work week we will start off mostly cloudy on Monday with a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but becoming a bit more calm and clear by night. However we will not see much change temperature wise. Our highs this week will stay mostly in the mid 70s.