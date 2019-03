by Tim Lennox

Alabama State Troopers say a teenager was killed in a wreck in Pike County this morning.

State Troopers say the accident happened about 10:00 this morning. 19-year-old Byron Floyd died when his 2006 F-150 ran off Pike County Road 1143 and struck a tree.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers believe speed was a factor.