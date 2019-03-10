Clouds Lingering

by Matt Breland

Not much sunshine to notice on this Sunday. We have cloudy skies and a few isolated showers in store for the majority of this evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s as night time draws near, and winds will be out of the north at 5 mph.

Monday will bring another round of cloudy and rainy weather, with more scattered showers occurring around 5 pm. A few showers may contain some heavier rainfall than others, so be mindful if traveling. Otherwise our highs will reach the mid 70s and lows will dip into the lower 50s, so one more night of some cooler air.

By Tuesday we finally see more sunshine and less cloud cover, rain chances will remain on the lower side for brief isolated showers.