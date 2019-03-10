Forestry Commission Warning About Burning Tornado Debris

From The Alabama Forestry Commission



Caution Advised Regarding Burning of Tornado Debris

As spring approaches, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is urging everyone to use caution when burning outdoors. Conditions are such that any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only threatening lives and property, but also resulting in damage to Alabama’s forests.

“While Alabamians are recovering from the recent tornados that moved through the state, it is important that debris not be burned. With the large amount of timber that was downed by the storms, we must take every precaution necessary to avoid the start of wildfires and further loss of homes and property,” said State Forester Rick Oates.

At this time, the AFC has not issued any orders restricting burning in the state. However, it is Alabama state law to obtain a burn permit

before

burning any woodland, grassland, field, or wood debris greater than one quarter acre or within

25 feet of flammable material.

Burning without a permit is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and/or up to a $3,000 fine.

Even though the burner has a permit, he/she is still responsible for any damage to others that may be caused by the fire or smoke.

Allowing a fire to escape is also a Class B misdemeanor.