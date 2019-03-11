Dry & Mild

by Shane Butler

This cloudy and wet weather pattern is on the way out. High pressure will be building over the area and this puts us back into a sunny and dry setup for a few days. Temps will respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s through Thursday. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us Thursday into Friday. Rain and storms will move along and ahead of this boundary. At this point, we don’t see anything too strong with this next rain event. It’s out of here and we’re back to dry but cooler weather over the upcoming weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny but temps will fall back into the 60s for highs lows in the 40s. It’s looking fairly quiet right through the weekend into the first half of next week.