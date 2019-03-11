Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma to Close on Wednesday for Road Work

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will need to close the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Wednesday for nearby maintenance.

Crews will be performing maintenance to an area of pavement near the bridge. ALDOT says that due to the nature of these repairs and equipment needed, the bridge will be closed for the safety of the traveling public.

ALDOT says maintenance activities will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 and continue until Friday, March 15 at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should use the Selma Bypass (Alabama Highway 41) while the bridge is closed. Message boards and detour signs will be in place to assist the public.