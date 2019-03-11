Golden Apple: Rena Battle

by Matt Breland

At Highland Home School, Rena Battle teaches fourth grade. She takes the extra step in educating her students the best she can. She even took part in the process of the school receiving a technology grant! Her students admire her for the very engaging and fun learning environment that she provides for them daily.

