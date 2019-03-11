Hyundai Donating $50,000 to Help with Lee County Tornado Relief

by Alabama News Network Staff

In response to the deadly tornado that devastated Lee County, on Sunday, March 3, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC (HMMA) is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross for tornado relief efforts.

The EF-4 tornado was the deadliest to hit the U.S. in nearly six years with 23 total fatalities recorded and dozens of homes destroyed. The twister was a mile wide, traveling on the ground for a total of 70 miles– 26 in Alabama and then 44 in Georgia. In its wake, the tornado left a path of obliterated homes, some reduced to concrete slabs.

HMMA’s donation of $50,000 will be made to the American Red Cross as they work to assist the residents of Lee County devastated by this storm. Since the tornado struck, the American Red Cross has been in Lee County providing shelter, food, damage assessment, and other crucial emergency services.

“We are grateful to our partners like Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama who allow us to provide help and hope to those who need us most,” said Mark Beddingfield, regional executive officer –American Red Cross, Alabama Region. “As of March 7, the Red Cross has an open emergency shelter at Auburn United Methodist Church, as well as two emergency aid stations, located in Opelika and Smiths Station, where disaster clients have access to disaster mental health, health services, and spiritual care.”

HMMA employs more than 2,500 team members who reside in the River Region and throughout the state of Alabama, including in Lee County.