Linden Police Receives Grant for Equipment Upgrades

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $16,624 grant to help the Linden Police Department upgrade its equipment to better serve residents and protect its officers.

“Like police officers throughout Alabama, Linden police never know what they are going to face when they put on their badges at the beginning of a work shift,” Ivey said. “I am extremely proud of these officers who work to make our communities safe, and I am pleased to award these funds to provide them with updated equipment.”

The police department will use funds to buy an electronic fingerprint scanner to ensure accurate and rapid results, and electronic stun guns to incapacitate fleeing or violent offenders. The department will also invest in up-to-date bullet-proof vests to enhance officer safety.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA has awarded numerous grants to law enforcement agencies across Alabama to purchase equipment that those local agencies deem essential to their needs.

“ADECA is proud to be a partner with Gov. Ivey in helping police officers do their jobs more efficiently, effectively and safely,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey notified Mayor Charles Moore that the grant had been approved.