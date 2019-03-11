Montgomery County Arrests: March 4-10 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 11, 2019 3:02 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/22Jerry Wright, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd & Resisting Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22James Thomas, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Durrell Taunton Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Braylon Smith Arrest Date: 3/7/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Possession of Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Douglas Segars Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Vance Robinson Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Darius Pressley Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Rape 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Leon McGhee Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Dvonte Lockley Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Curtis Knight Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Kelcey Jones Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Ledale Hill Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Possession of Firearm with Alterations & Robbery 1st (4 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Robert Gould Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Lavander Gamble, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/7/19 Charge(s): Harassment & Public Intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Nathan Foster Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Courtney Davis Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Clifton Cooper Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Cedric Cleveland Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Jasmine Chillous Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Possession /Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22John Boles, II Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Switched Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Nickalas Bernard Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Reginald Barlow, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 4-10, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Random Security Screenings at MPS Schools Alabama Gas Tax Bill Passes Senate Committee and G... Hyundai Donating $50,000 to Help with Lee County T... Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Goo...