Montgomery County Arrests: March 4-10

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/22 Jerry Wright, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd & Resisting Arrest

2/22 James Thomas, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

3/22 Durrell Taunton Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

4/22 Braylon Smith Arrest Date: 3/7/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Possession of Paraphernalia

5/22 Douglas Segars Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



6/22 Vance Robinson Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

7/22 Darius Pressley Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Rape 2nd

8/22 Leon McGhee Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

9/22 Dvonte Lockley Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/22 Curtis Knight Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Burglary III



11/22 Kelcey Jones Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

12/22 Ledale Hill Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Possession of Firearm with Alterations & Robbery 1st (4 counts)

13/22 Robert Gould Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

14/22 Lavander Gamble, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/7/19 Charge(s): Harassment & Public Intoxication

15/22 Nathan Foster Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation



16/22 Courtney Davis Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

17/22 Clifton Cooper Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

18/22 Cedric Cleveland Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th

19/22 Jasmine Chillous Arrest Date: 3/4/19 Charge(s): Possession /Receiving Controlled Substance

20/22 John Boles, II Arrest Date: 3/5/19 Charge(s): Switched Tag



21/22 Nickalas Bernard Arrest Date: 3/6/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (2 counts)

22/22 Reginald Barlow, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts)













































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 4-10, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.