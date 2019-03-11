Montgomery County Arrests: March 4-10

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 4-10, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty.  A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Categories: Mugshots

Related Posts

Random Security Screenings at MPS Schools
Alabama Gas Tax Bill Passes Senate Committee and G...
Hyundai Donating $50,000 to Help with Lee County T...
Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Goo...