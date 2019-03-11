Rain And Storms Today; Dry Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a cloudy a wet start to the week. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms at times through at least the early evening. Looks like the highest coverage of rain will be along and south of I-85. The storm prediction center also places a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather across extreme south Alabama. Spin-up tornadoes are not expected today, but a few strong storms could produce straight line winds up to 60 mph. The coverage of rain gradually winds down this evening, with a transition to a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows fall to around 50°.

Tuesday looks like a pleasant spring day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and no rain is expected. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low and mid 70s. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid 50s. Much of Wednesday looks dry, but we could see showers return to the area late. Highs warm into the upper 70s during the day.

More widespread rain and storms arrive Thursday which the approach of our next storm system. At this time, severe weather is not expected. It’s the time of the year where every system needs to be monitored for severe weather potential, so we’ll keep an eye on it. We’ll deal with rain and storms for at least part of Friday too. Cooler air returns as the system exits Friday night. Friday night lows fall into the 40s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, though long-range models show some showers lingering on Saturday. Saturday looks cooler-than-normal, with highs in the low 60s. Sunday should be a bit warmer and dry, with highs in the upper 60s. We could see rain early next week, but it’s just a rough estimate this far out.