Random Security Screenings at MPS Schools

by Andrew James

After a shooting last month at Lee High School and guns found on campus at other Montgomery Public Schools, Alabama News Network is taking a closer look at security measures in place to keep students safe.

Right now, MPS does random security screenings at all middle and high schools across the district. Just last week students at Park Crossing and Jefferson Davis High Schools were screened. MPS Spokesperson Tom Salter says the schools go on lock down during the security sweep. In some cases the same school can be screened multiple times in one week.

“They’ll go in with sworn officers, our security staff, as well as K-9s to look for weapons or drugs, or anything that shouldn’t be on campus,” explained MPS Spokesperson Tom Salter.

These screenings are a tool MPS has used for several years now. Salter says they are only publicized when an issue is found on campus.