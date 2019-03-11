Wet Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY: The work week starts off cloudy with occasional showers across the state. There could be a few storms later today, but there is no threat of severe weather across Alabama today. Expect afternoon temperatures to range from the upper 60s to lower and mid 70s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: These two days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but should remain dry across most of South/Central Alabama. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: During the day Wednesday, a vigorous storm system will be gaining strength to our west and will begin to move towards Central Alabama Wednesday night and into Thursday, bringing with it the return of rain and storms to Alabama as we head into Thursday. There will be some instability in place, so we may have to watch for the possibility of strong storms. On Friday, the threat for rain and storms will continue into the first half of the day, before finally moving out of the area late in the day ahead of our next front. The sky should begin to slowly clear out behind the activity from northwest to southeast. Highs Thursday should be in the upper 70s, but then falling into the upper 60s on Friday behind the front.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The weekend is looking to feature cooler weather as another trough digs down into the Southeast. For now, it looks like highs should be in the 60s while lows head back into the 40s. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature more sun than clouds as an area of high pressure settles in over the region.

Have a great day!

Ryan