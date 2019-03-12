Alabama Senate Debating Gas Tax Hike

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate is expected to vote today on a proposed 10-cent gasoline tax increase in what could be the final day of the special session. Senators are scheduled to start debate at 10 a.m. on the House-passed proposal and a related oversight bill.

Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session last week to consider a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. Ivey’s proposal has so far been moving on the legislative fast track with bipartisan support. The Alabama House of Representatives last week approved the bill on an 83-20 vote.

The proposed increase would be phased in over three years. The tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.

Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh said he is optimistic senators will approve the measure.

Alabama News Network has a crew at the Alabama State House. We will have the latest on the debate and any possible vote.

