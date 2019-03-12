Former ASF Director Geoffrey Sherman Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned that Geoffrey Sherman, the former producing artistic director for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival has died.

Sherman retired in July of 2017 after 12 years at ASF.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival says Sherman died today in New York after a battle against cancer.

From the Alabama Shakespeare Festival:

Born, educated and trained as a theatre and television director in England at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, The University of Bristol and the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Sherman arrived in the United States in 1978 and directed plays around the country before serving as artistic director at Boarshead Theatre in East Lansing, Michigan, Meadow Brook Theatre in Rochester, Michigan, Portland Theatre in Oregon and the Hudson Guild Theatre in New York. Sherman was the Producing Artistic Director of ASF from June of 2005 until his retirement in July of 2017.

During his tenure at ASF, Sherman completed the canon for the theater with a critically acclaimed modern English translation version of Timon of Athens (produced as part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Play On initiative). His productions of Shakespeare were praised as visually stunning, highly entertaining and remarkably accessible. He also produced and directed record-breaking musicals at ASF such as Peter Pan,Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Committed to developing new theatrical work, Sherman oversaw the development and world premieres of numerous plays that subsequently were published and licensed for performances across the country, such as Gee’s Bend by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder, The Nacirema Society by Pearl Cleage, Way Downriver by Edward Morgan, In the Book Of by Edward Walch and Bear Country by Michael Vigilant.

Geoffrey created magic on stage by producing and directing beloved musicals, invigorating Shakespeare, adaptations of classics, and original works. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of artistic excellence, joy and remembered comradery. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Van Fossen, and his daughter, Alice.