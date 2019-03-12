Fuel Tax Bill Passes in Senate, Signed into Law by Governor

by Jerome Jones

House Bill 2, better known as the Gas Tax Bill passed on the Senate floor today. The vote of 28 to 6 was a strong showing of bi-partisan support.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into law later on Tuesday. The Governor called a special session to address the fuel tax. Money from the tax will be used to rebuild and maintain Alabama’s outdated infrastructure.

Lawmakers said this is a step in the right direction toward building a better Alabama and creating economic opportunity for Alabama citizens.

The Bill will be implemented over a three year period. Phase one goes into effect on October 1, 2019 with a 6 cent fuel tax increase. Two cents will be added in 2020, and another two cents in 2021 to reach the 10 cent fuel tax raise.