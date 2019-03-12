Gas Tax Bill Passes Alabama Senate, Gov. Ivey to Sign It Today

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill to raise Alabama’s gas tax by 10 cents a gallon. The bill bill passed the Senate this afternoon on a 28-6 vote. The measure now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey, who will sign it at 3:30 p.m.

Ivey called lawmakers into special session to consider the tax increase to fund road and bridge construction.

The bill moved on the legislative fast track with bipartisan support. The Alabama House of Representatives last week approved the bill on an 83-20 vote.

The proposed increase would be phased in over three years. The tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.

