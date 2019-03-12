Gees Bend Ferry Set to Resume Service in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Gees Bend Ferry is nearly ready to go back into service after a million dollar upgrade.

The ferry is awaiting a final inspection before it can be approved to go back into service.

The ferry was converted from a diesel-powered vessel to a battery electric-powered vessel.

Operators say the new and improved ferry will be quieter and cleaner.

“It’s one of a kind in the United States. It’s the first of it’s kind,” said Tim Aguirre.

“There’s no combustion The old diesel engines were removed as well as the diesel generator and its powered now by four electric motors, electric hydraulic systems and two battery banks.”

Ferry officials say the U.S. Coast Guard will be conducting the ferry’s final inspection within the next few weeks.