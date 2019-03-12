Hearing Being Held to See If Cameras Will Be Allowed in Courtroom During Jussie Smollett Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has arrived at a hearing in Chicago where lawyers will discuss whether cameras should be allowed in the courtroom during his disorderly conduct trial.

Smollett was joined by his lawyers and some family members at Tuesday’s hearing.

A grand jury indicted Smollett last week on 16 felony counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago.

Police allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the Jan. 29 attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. He is free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Smollett’s attorneys have called the charges “prosecutorial overkill” and say the actor maintains his innocence.