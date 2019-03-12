Ivey signs gas tax increase into law

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov, Kay Ivey has signed a 10-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax increase into law.

Ivey signed the bill Tuesday afternoon about two hours after the measure was approved by the Alabama Legislature. The Republican governor proposed the increase to fund road and bridge construction.

Ivey said the money is an investment in the state’s future.

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday approved the bill on a 28-6 vote. The House of Representatives last week voted 83-20 for the bill.

Ivey said every dollar will be scrutinized to ensure it is used appropriately.

The proposed increase would be phased in over three years. The tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.