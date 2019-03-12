Rain & Storms Return Late Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure will be heading eastward and allowing a cold front to move into the deep south. This will eventually lead to rain and storms but that’s going to hold off for at least one more day. In the mean time, we have a fairly decent Wednesday ahead. Skies will be partly sunny and temps continue to warm nicely into the upper 70s. It’s going to be a bit windy with southeast winds at 8 to 16 mph. This is all ahead of the frontal boundary approaching for Thursday. The main energy with this front will track well to the north of us but it will still help bring a line of storms to the area late Thursday into early Friday. Some of the storms could be strong with the main threat being damaging winds. All the active weather moves out just in time for the weekend. The trade off is another surge of colder air to the deep south. Temps will drop back into the 60s for highs and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. High pressure returns overhead so sunny and dry conditions prevail both Saturday and Sunday.