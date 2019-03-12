Spring-like Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: These two days will be dry and very mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s today, while upper 70s are expected on Wednesday.

RAIN AND STORMS RETURN: A deep surface low will move from Colorado across the Great Plains into the Great Lakes through mid week, and a trailing cold front will approach Alabama Thursday. Ahead of the front, a band of showers and thunderstorms will move into Alabama and a few strong storms are possible. The SPC has issued a risk for severe storms across portions of Alabama as we head through Thursday. At this point, there remains a lot of uncertainty with this setup as the main upper support and better dynamics will be far to the north, but there is enough of a threat we will need to stay weather aware.

We are expecting another soaking rain for the state as rainfall amounts Thursday, Thursday night, into Friday look to range between 1-2 inches. The high Thursday should be close to 80°, while Friday these fall back into the 60s as a cooler and drier air mass settles into the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now it looks like we are in store for a great weekend of weather across Alabama as a cool, dry air mass settles into the state; meaning no threat of rain and no threat of severe weather. Look for a good supply of sunshine both days with highs ranging from the lower to mid 60s. Morning lows will be chilly as we drop back down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A weak disturbance looks to track along the Gulf Coast on Monday and could bring a few showers to southern parts of Alabama Monday, but it looks like most of the state will remain dry. For the rest of next week, the weather looks calm and dry, with seasonal temperatures, meaning highs generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s, while lows should moderate through the 40s.

Have a great day!

Ryan