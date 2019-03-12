Sunny And Dry Through Wednesday; Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s a great looking start to the day across central and south Alabama. Expect a dry afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s. This evening looks mild with temperatures still in the 60s around 10PM. Overnight lows slip into the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday looks like another nice spring-like day. We’ll see plenty of sun with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. Most of the day should be dry, but there’s a small chance for some isolated showers sneaking into west Alabama by the late evening hours. Wednesday night remains very mild with lows in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain and storms return on Thursday. For much of the day, we’ll probably just see isolated to scattered showers among a mostly cloudy sky. However, some storms on Thursday night could be strong and/or severe. The storm prediction center places west northwest Alabama under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, and areas southeast of that to approximately Interstate 65 under a marginal (1/5) risk. The storms should be losing steam as they head our way, but at this time a few strong straight line wind gusts and perhaps a brief rogue tornado aren’t out of the question.

By Friday morning, the remaining rain and thunderstorm activity should be non-severe. The rain likely comes to an end by the afternoon, setting up a mainly dry but cooler weekend. Friday night lows temperatures fall into the low 40s. Saturday afternoon temps only warm to around 60°. Sunday looks dry a mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Looks like next week begins dry on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures trend near or just below normal with highs in the upper 60s, and lows likely slipping into the 40s.