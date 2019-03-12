Three Men Sought in Liquor Store Thefts Across West and South Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is seeking three men who are considered regional theft suspects but are not in custody. The men are accused of stealing, on average, between $300 to $800 on every visit to an Alabama Select Spirit Store located in Conecuh, Dallas, Lee, Lowndes and Marengo counties.

CrimeStoppers says the suspects are Montgomery residents Malcolm Devante Hosea, 28, and Evans London, 27. A third suspect was identified as Hayneville resident Eric Demetrius Smith, 48.

All three are wanted for multiple counts of theft of property in multiple jurisdictions. The suspects were identified by anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers. A reward will be offered to the tipsters.

If you have any information regarding the location of these suspects, please immediately call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP or send your tip through the web at www.215STOP.com or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Facebook page.