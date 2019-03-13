2019 Miracle Rodeo Brings Smiles to Patients of Children’s of Alabama

by Danielle Wallace

Every year the faces of patients from Alabama’s Children’s Hospital brighten up as they’re treated to a preview of the best show on dirt.

Hundreds of children and their families came out to Garrett Coliseum for Wednesday night’s Miracle Rodeo and as is the case every year, it was full of fun.

Plenty of tricks, horseback riding, and cattle roping, make up the Miracle Rodeo for Children’s of Alabama. The annual rodeo brings smiles to the patients and their families.

“I enjoy the roping and see them doing the tricks and especially get a chance to ride the horses,” says parent Sancheleresa Cobb.

The Miracle Rodeo started 20-years ago as one of the first events to kick off the Southeastern Livestock Expo Rodeo.

In that time, over a hundred thousand dollars has been raised for the miracle rodeo, from local agriculture businesses and people in the community.

“Tonight, I even heard like the success rates of cancer in children. It’s phenomenal. So it’s make so much difference to raise money and know that children at children’s hospital have advantages,” says Chairman, of the SLE Miracle Rodeo, Mindy Newell.

“I hope they remember it for a long time. I do. That’s why we always try to play and kid with them – give them a few minutes to forget about all of their problems and just have some fun out here you know,” says rodeo clown and barrel man, Robbie Hodges.

Organizers say it’s always great to see the patients come back year after year with excitement.

“Sometimes we forget about the little ones and this is always good to give back and kind of puts everything back into perspective,” says Hodges.

