“Buy Alabama’s Best” Campaign Encourages Citizens to Buy Locally Sourced Products

by Jerome Jones

The Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign formed in 2006. Four Alabama companies, the Alabama Grocer Association, and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries saw a need to identify products made in Alabama.

Since then the Buy Alabama’s Best campaign has grown to include more than 50 companies that grown, produce, or manufacture their food products in Alabama.

State leaders say that when you buy Alabama products, it boost the state economy, and the product is much fresher. During the months of March and September, a portion of the proceeds from Buy Alabama’s Best will go to Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Look for the “Buy Alabama’s Best” logo on packaging to identify the products. For more information, follow this link.