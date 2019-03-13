Cloudy And Mild Tonight; Storms Late Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was another warm and springlike day across central and south Alabama. Despite the mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures warmed into the mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures won’t fall much this evening, with most locations still near 70° around 9PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s. The sky remains mostly cloudy, and we could see a few brief passing showers overnight.

Spotty showers continue through the morning commute Thursday. Rain generally remains scattered through Thursday afternoon, with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. Heavier rain and storms arrive by late Thursday night as the storm system currently out west makes its approach. A few storms could be strong and/or severe, but that threat looks lower today than just yesterday. A few wind gusts to 60 mph and perhaps a brief, rogue tornado are possible within stronger storms.

The severe weather threat comes to a close by the early AM of Friday, but rain with some rumbles of thunder continues through the Friday morning commute. Most of Friday’s rain comes to a close by the afternoon as the front pushes south. Friday afternoon stays cooler with highs in the 60s, and clouds may linger for the remainder of the day. Friday night turns cooler with lows in the 40s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, though models still show the possibility of spotty showers Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon highs only warm into the low 60s. Saturday night turns cold with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday afternoon trend warmer with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Next week remains near or just below normal temperature-wise. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 40s. No rain is expected through Wednesday, our first official day of spring.