by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, March 12, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) agents arrested former ALEA Trooper Stephen Langham on six felony drug charges.

Langham is charged with five counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. His bond is set at $150,000.

No additional charges are expected against Langham.

Check back with Alabama News Network for additional information.