Historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Shut Down

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Edmund Pettus Bridge is closed until Friday to allow work crews to complete a maintenance project near the bridge.

Access to the historic bridge has been blocked by barricades. And the bridge will remain closed until about 4 pm Friday.

The closing has been disappointing for tourists visiting the area for spring break.

Breanni Torres is from Providence, Rhode Island.

“It’s kind of sad because I probably won’t come back to Alabama for a while so, I wish I could walk the bridge but I can’t,” said Torres.

Matthew Oberstaedt is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” said Oberstaedt.

“But at the same time if they need to do maintenance then, I’m all for preserving important sites so, I guess, it’s worth it in the end.”

Motorists are advised to use the Selma Bypass on Alabama Highway 41 while the bridge is closed.