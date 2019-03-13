Man Convicted of 2013 Murder of Selma Faces Life in Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Selma man has been convicted in the 2013 shooting death of a man during a robbery.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says that 31-year-old Justin Simpson was convicted Monday night of capital and felony murder. The jury deliberated about six hours after the trial. The trial lasted eight days.

Simpson was charged in the shooting death of 77-year-old Willie Berry of Selma.

Jackson says Simpson and Lester Jones Jr. robbed Berry at his apartment complex. Investigators say Berry shot and killed Jones while trying to defend himself in the attack.

Simpson then shot and killed Berry.

Jackson said Simpson will be sentenced later to life in prison without parole.

