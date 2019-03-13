Paul Manafort Sentenced to Additional Three and a Half Years in Second Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted in New York on state charges, seen as a strategy for preventing a potential presidential pardon.

A federal judge has sentenced Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison. That’s on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.

The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort’s crimes.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan accuses the 69-year-old Manafort of conducting a yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme that netted millions of dollars.

The indictment filed March 7 was unsealed the same day Manafort was sentenced in Washington in the second of two federal cases against him.

He would serve more than seven years in prison in those cases. Trump has repeatedly defended him and floated the idea of granting a pardon, but would not be able to do so in a state case.