Elizabeth Warren Bringing Her Presidential Campaign to Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) has announced that she will be bringing her 2020 presidential campaign to Selma. Her campaign has announced that the Selma stop will be part of a campaign tour of Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

Her stop in Selma is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19. Other details haven’t been announced.

The tour will begin in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, then will move to Cleveland, Greenville and Jackson, Mississippi on Monday.

On Tuesday, after her Selma stop, she will travel to Birmingham for an event at Boutwell Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Warren announced her candidacy for the presidency last month. She was elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in 2012, becoming the first woman to represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.