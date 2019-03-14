Golden Apple: Angel Senn

by Matt Breland

At Greenville High School, Angel Senn teaches upper level math to 10th,11th, and 12th graders. She teaches with a goal to help her students reach their goals, especially if they are needing help with their studies. She is known for helping out when there is a need for extra hands in last minute situations.

If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.