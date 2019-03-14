Rain And Storms, Some Strong, Thursday Night

by Ben Lang

It’s another cloudy start to the day in central and south Alabama. Temperatures warm well into the 70s this afternoon despite the clouds. Expect a breezy day with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. We could see some scattered showers, but heavier rain and storms hold off until tonight.

The storm prediction center maintains a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather along and northwest of an Alexander city to Grove Hill line. A few straight line wind gusts of 60 mph and perhaps a brief tornado are possible tonight. Fortunately, the higher threat for severe weather stays well to our north and west today. Timing wise, storms could reasonably enter our northwest counties by 8PM tonight. They’ll slide towards the I-65/I-85 interchange after midnight. However, the severe weather threat should wind down by about midnight. Southeast of the threat area, we’re looking at primarily rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Low temperatures fall into the 50s to low 60s overnight as a cold front passes through the area.

Scattered showers continue for much of Friday. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the 60s, and likely mostly cloudy. Friday night turns cooler with lows falling into the 40s. Saturday also remains cooler and mostly cloudy. There could be a few isolated showers too. High temps warm into the low 60s. Saturday night will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday looks a bit sunnier, with high temperatures back in the upper 60s. Sunday night lows fall into the low 40s.

Next week begins dry. Monday through Wednesday still look rain-free, though temperatures remain on the cooler side. Expect highs each day in the 60s, with overnight lows falling into the 40s. Rain may be back on the table next Thursday, but the chance for rain appears small at this time.